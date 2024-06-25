Cantonment General Hosp to undergo revamp soon

Hyderabad: Cantonment General Hospital in Bolarum is set to be revamped soon, as announced during the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) meeting on Monday. The Board plans to establish a diagnostic hub at the health centre.

According to SCB officials, following the direction of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to improve services at Cantonment General Hospital, officials from the Telangana Health department visited the hospital. During their visit, they suggested several improvements, including establishing a trauma centre, providing free medicine, extending the Arogyasri scheme, and more. These improvements are set to be implemented soon. D Madhukar Naik, Chief Executive Officer, SCB, stated, “Recently, we approached the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) seeking support from the State government to upgrade the hospital.

In response to our request, officials from the Health Department visited the hospital. It has been planned that they will assist us in providing free medicines to the health centre through the Telangana Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation. Additionally, there are plans to extend the diagnostic hub and establish a trauma centre, considering the hospital's location near the highway. The Arogyasri scheme has already commenced in the centre. Previously, SCB collected user charges from patients for certain medical services, but with the implementation of this scheme, it will benefit many people.”

The 60-bed Cantonment Hospital currently offers a range of medical services, including OPD services such as general, dental, orthopedic, ENT, ophthalmology, surgery, pediatrics, psychiatry, skin, anesthesia, ayurvedic, and homeopathy. Additionally, it provides laboratory services such as ECG and radiology, including X-rays and ultrasounds. On average, around 200 outpatients from Cantonment and surrounding areas visit the center daily.

“This improvement will greatly benefit patients who cannot afford treatment at private hospitals. Funds for setting up these facilities will be sanctioned very soon. Furthermore, a sewage treatment plant has recently been installed at the centre,” said a senior officer, SCB.