Car catches fire in Hyderabad, no casualties

A moving car caught fire here at Malkajgiri on Saturday afternoon. The two people inside the noticed the flames from and disembarked the car. None of them were hurt in the mishap.



The incident took place around 2.30 pm when the car was proceeding from AS Rao Nagar towards Malkajgiri.



The police said that the two stopped the car on road after noticing the flames and got out of it. Motorists passing by noticed the fire and alerted the fire department and police. The Malkajgiri traffic Police rushed to the spot and the fire was doused immediately. The car was partially damaged in the fire.



A short circuit in the engine is suspected to have led to the fire. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

