Case booked against MIM corporator, party workers

Hyderabad: The City police on Friday booked a case against Ramnaspur AIMIM corporator MohdQader and party workers for allegedly objecting to a road corner meeting organised by the BJP and creating nuisance at Mochi Colony on Thursday night.

The BJP workers alleged that the AIMIM party workers prevented them from holding a meeting and attacked them, leading to mild tension in the area. Senior police officials rushed to the spot with additional forces and brought the situation under control during the night.

The BJP workevrs rushed to the Kalapather police station and staged a big dharna on the road on Friday . They raised slogans and demanded action against AIMIM local party workers. Based on their complaint, a case under sections of the IPC and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act was booked and the case is been investigated.