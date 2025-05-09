Cash-strapped TG govt eyes beauty pageant to fill coffers

Hyderabad: The cash-strapped Telangana government is eyeing to generate huge revenues during the ongoing month-long Miss World pageant competitions. The revenue generating wings of Tourism, Excise, Transport and Hotel industry are ready to woo the foreign and domestic tourists with attractive packages.

As the delegates and contestants have already arrived in the city, Tourism department officials are promoting heritage sites and historical monuments as the most attractive tourism spots and encouraging the tourists to visit such important places in the city.

Special transport arrangements with security are being made for the visiting foreign delegates and top cosmetic brand promoters and managements who are also part of the Miss World event to visit the historical places.

Officials said that the tourism wing had already created a festive atmosphere at all monuments and initiated a campaign to attract visitors. Star hotels, restaurants and pubs and other recreational centres also made facilities for entertainment during the Miss World event. Some travel agencies came up with tour packages which include boarding and transport for tourists.

State Excise and Prohibition wing has been asked to make available international liquor brands in the star hotels where delegates and tourists were staying. Hotels are also permitted to host special parties to give domestic tourists the taste of delicious cuisines of different countries.

State Commercial taxes wing was already coordinating with the revenue generating wings and explaining to the authorities about the potential of revenue generation during the Miss World celebrations held in other countries during the previous years. Cosmetics, jewellery and designer cloth brands are also permitted to promote their brands through publicity, which helps in generating revenues.