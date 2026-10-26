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CBI appoints IO to probe Vijayawada custodial death
In Short
Team visits Krishnalanka police station; seven police officers booked
Hyderabad: A day after registering cases against seven police officers in connection with the custodial death in Vijayawada, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) appointed Additional Superintendent of Police-rank officer Ch V Narendra Deve as the Investigation Officer (IO) to probe the case.
A team of CBI officials, led by K Siva Subramani, Deputy Inspector General of Police, visited Vijayawada and initiated the investigation at Krishnalanka police station to gather information about the custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna.
The victim was detained by the local police in connection with a murder case. The police allegedly assaulted him, resulting in his death in custody. The police subsequently shifted his body to a graveyard and performed the final rites without informing his parents.
The CBI officials are likely to meet senior police officers to record their statements in connection with the incident. The agency is also expected to examine the accused police officers, including the suspended inspector, a head constable and others, as part of the investigation.
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