Congress takes wind out of Jagadish Reddy’s sails over Yadadri plant

Hyderabad: Government Whip Vemula Veeresham on Sunday alleged that Jagadish Reddy had failed to discharge his responsibilities as Energy Minister and was more interested in collecting commissions than developing the power sector

Speaking to the media at CLP Media Hall on Sunday along with Bhongir MLA Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy, Veeresham questioned whether the former minister had ever properly reviewed his department's functioning and accused him of lacking basic knowledge of energy-related issues. He also described Jagadish Reddy as ineffective in Nalgonda district and alleged that he had failed to bring meaningful development projects to the region.

Veeresham called Jagadish Reddy an incompetent minister who had failed to bring even a single project to Nalgonda district. He questioned the alleged import of foreign coal for the Yadadri Power Plant, inflation of project estimates and the opportunity given to the Pratima Group to import coal, claiming it could have involved Rs 1 lakh crore over 50 years. He also questioned the agreement with Chhattisgarh to purchase electricity at higher rates despite cheaper power being available in the market, alleging possible under-the-table deals.

The Congress leader said the foundation stone for the Yadadri plant was laid in 2015, but the project had faced prolonged delays, including issues concerning environmental clearances. He claimed that the BRS government had misused funds under the guise of expenditure on sand, gravel and land acquisition. He said the Congress government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, was working to rectify the damage allegedly caused by the previous administration.

He also asserted that power generation had been initiated in the plant's fifth unit under the present government.

Criticising Jagadish Reddy's political standing, Veeresham questioned the BRS's performance in Suryapet Municipality and referred to the former minister's narrow victory in the Assembly constituency. He challenged him to visit Kodangal and Kondareddypalli to understand the Chief Minister's commitment to their development.

Veeresham accused BRS leaders of accumulating personal wealth while leaving Telangana burdened with debt and alleged that they had avoided the Assembly for fear of their past actions being exposed.

He also criticised their remarks linking El Niño to the Congress government and said the people had repeatedly rejected the BRS in successive elections.