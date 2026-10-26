Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
  5. Nellore
News

Minor negligence leads to fatal electrical accidents: APSPDCL SE

In Short

Addressing a press briefing at Vidyut Bhavan, APSPDCL Superintending Engineer (SE) P Sudhakar appealed to farmers, construction workers, industrial proprietors, and departmental field staff to remain on high alert

APSPDCL SE E Sudhakar speaking at Vidyut Bhavan in Nellore on Sunday
X

APSPDCL SE E Sudhakar speaking at Vidyut Bhavan in Nellore on Sunday

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Nellore: In view of ongoing cyclone warnings and anticipated heavy rainfall, the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) issued a comprehensive public safety warning on Sunday to prevent fatal electrical accidents and property damage across the region.

Addressing a press briefing at Vidyut Bhavan, APSPDCL Superintending Engineer (SE) P Sudhakar appealed to farmers, construction workers, industrial proprietors, and departmental field staff to remain on high alert. He cautioned that minor oversight during adverse weather frequently leads to fatal accidents, emphasizing that strict adherence to safety protocols is mandatory during heavy rains and strong winds.

He warned that stormy conditions pose severe risks around power transformers, overhead lines, electricity poles, and agricultural pump sets.

Sudhakar advised domestic consumers to install only ISI-certified wiring, switches, and holders for internal household fittings. He strictly warned citizens against touching electrical switches or appliances with wet hands or while standing barefoot on damp surfaces.

He urged farmers to exercise extreme caution while handling motor starters and electrical connections in agricultural fields. The Superintending Engineer instructed citizens to stay clear of snapped power lines, leaning electricity poles, or sagging cables in fields, gardens, or streets. He asked the public to immediately notify nearby power staff or contact the 24/7 toll-free helpline number 1912 upon identifying any hazard.

Furthermore, field officers were directed to conduct widespread awareness campaigns across Nellore district to ensure public safety throughout the spell of severe weather.

M Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

M Srinivasa Rao

M Srinivasa Rao[email protected]

M Srinivasa Rao is Staff Reporter for SPSR Nellore District for The Hans India. A seasoned journalist with over 32 years of experience in both English and Telugu journalism. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading Telugu dailies, including Udayam, Andhra Jyothi, and Andhra Prabha, as well as prominent English newspapers such as The Indian Express. He began his journalistic career with Udayam in Tirupati, Chittoor district, where he worked from 1990 to 1992. He then served with Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Prabha in SPSR Nellore district from 1992 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he worked as a Staff Reporter for The Indian Express in SPSR Nellore district. Between 2016 and 2019, he was associated with The Hans India in YSR Kadapa district. Over the course of his three-decade-long career, Srinivasa Rao has extensively covered a wide range of beats, with particular expertise in social, economic, crime, and political affairs. He is passionate about reporting on current issues that have a significant impact on society and public life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Sri Venkateswara University in 1985.

Tags

APSPDCLNellore NewsElectrical SafetyCyclone AlertHeavy Rainfall
Next Story

Latest News

More
    Share it
    X