Minor negligence leads to fatal electrical accidents: APSPDCL SE

Nellore: In view of ongoing cyclone warnings and anticipated heavy rainfall, the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) issued a comprehensive public safety warning on Sunday to prevent fatal electrical accidents and property damage across the region.

Addressing a press briefing at Vidyut Bhavan, APSPDCL Superintending Engineer (SE) P Sudhakar appealed to farmers, construction workers, industrial proprietors, and departmental field staff to remain on high alert. He cautioned that minor oversight during adverse weather frequently leads to fatal accidents, emphasizing that strict adherence to safety protocols is mandatory during heavy rains and strong winds.

He warned that stormy conditions pose severe risks around power transformers, overhead lines, electricity poles, and agricultural pump sets.

Sudhakar advised domestic consumers to install only ISI-certified wiring, switches, and holders for internal household fittings. He strictly warned citizens against touching electrical switches or appliances with wet hands or while standing barefoot on damp surfaces.

He urged farmers to exercise extreme caution while handling motor starters and electrical connections in agricultural fields. The Superintending Engineer instructed citizens to stay clear of snapped power lines, leaning electricity poles, or sagging cables in fields, gardens, or streets. He asked the public to immediately notify nearby power staff or contact the 24/7 toll-free helpline number 1912 upon identifying any hazard.

Furthermore, field officers were directed to conduct widespread awareness campaigns across Nellore district to ensure public safety throughout the spell of severe weather.