Vaidehi brings bridal elegance to Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Vaidehi-Rooted in Tradition, an exclusive wedding clothing store, was inaugurated at Vivekananda Nagar Division in Kukatpally. Film actress Laya attended the event as the chief guest and formally opened the store.

The store aims to bring a wide range of wedding collections under one roof, with a special focus on traditional attire for brides and grooms. Its offerings include specially designed bridal wear, designer sarees and collections that combine traditional aesthetics with contemporary designs.

According to the management, the store seeks to cater to families preparing for weddings by offering quality garments that reflect cultural heritage while embracing modern fashion trends.

During the inauguration, actress Laya toured the store and viewed its collections. The management also announced special opening offers as part of the launch and invited brides, families and wedding shoppers to explore the new collection.

Vaidehi is expected to attract customers looking for traditional wedding attire in and around Kukatpally.