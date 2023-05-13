CBSE results: Most city schools achieve 100pc pass

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for the class 10 and 12 board examinations on Friday. While most schools in the city obtained 100 percent, the overall national pass percentage for CBSE class 12 showed a decline of 5 percent compared to the previous year.

School officials attribute the success to students' remarkable ability to acclimate to physical classroom instructions after the pandemic, resulting in higher academic achievements this year. According to Rupendra Singh from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Picket, out of 201 students, 200 demonstrated excellent performance in their class 10 exams, with around eight students achieving over 95 percent in their class 12 exams. Similarly, a senior officer from Suchitra Academy in Secunderabad reported that 16 students scored above 90 percent in all subjects, while eight students achieved a perfect score of 100/100.

“Our overall class average this year was an impressive 81 percent, a testament to our students' hard work and dedication,” said the school representative. Notably, around 83 students achieved scores above 75 percent in their class 10 results. Interestingly, female students outperformed male students across all streams, including commerce, MPC, humanities, and class 10.

Dr. Narsimha Reddy, Principal of Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur, said, School achieved 100 percent results. A total of 51 students from The Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur appeared in class 10, more than 63 percent of students have attained distinction.

Aditi Kedia, a student of Suchitra Academy who secured 95.8 percent in class 12, CBSE, said, “We were eagerly waiting for CBSE results. As this year our papers were very difficult, I was thinking that I would just score above 60 but I could manage to get 95 percent.”

“I have been attending online classes for the last two years and even the exams were conducted online. I was worried whether I would be able to score well in my class 10 exams after the pandemic as these marks would determine which college I can get admission into,” said Dhanya Shankar, a student of Sister Nivedita School, who achieved an outstanding score of 98.4 percent in her exams.