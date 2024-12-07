  • Menu
CCMB sheds light on genetic heritage of Nicobarese people

CCMB sheds light on genetic heritage of Nicobarese people
Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in collaboration with Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, in a recent study have thrown a new light on the genetic origins of Nicobarese people.

According to officials, the new genetic study of the Nicobarese population taken up by CCMB and BHU researchers indicates a significant ancestral connection of Nicobarese shared with Austro-Asiatic populations across South and Southeast Asia. The study also suggests that the Nicobar islanders settled there about 5,000 years ago.

The group of researchers from nine institutions, co-led by Dr Kumarasamy Thangaraj from CCMB and Professor Gyaneshwer Chaubey, BHU, Varanasi, conducted a detailed genetic analysis using DNA markers that are inherited exclusively from mothers and fathers, respectively, and those from both parents. This helped them to explore the ancestry and genetic affinities of the Nicobarese with South and Southeast Asian populations. Findings of this pioneering study have been recently published in the European Journal of Human Genetics.

“Our new genetic research on Nicobarese, involving 1,559 individuals from South and Southeast Asia, indicates a significant ancestral connection of Nicobarese shared with Austro-Asiatic populations across South and Southeast Asia. Our studies also suggest that the Nicobar islanders settled there approximately only 5,000 years ago,” says Dr Thangaraj.

The lead author of the study, Professor Gyaneshwer Chaubey, said that the genomic regions, shared across linguistic groups, suggest an ancient distribution of Austro-Asiatic populations in Southeast Asia. Our findings compellingly argue that the Nicobarese and the Htin Mal represent valuable genetic proxies for understanding ancient Austro-Asiatic heritage. Dr Vinay K Nandicoori, Director of CSIR-CCMB, said, “This research opens up new avenues for understanding the rich tapestry of genetic diversity in Southeast Asia and highlights the importance of preserving the cultural and genetic heritage of Indigenous populations.”

