Census 2027 pre-test training begins in TS

Hyderabad: Quality census data is fundamental to the formulation of effective development plans and public policies, stated State Census Director Bharati Holikeri while inaugurating a three-day training programme for Enumerators and Supervisors under the Census of India – 2027 Pre-Test for Ramachandrapuram Division, held at Zilla Parishad High School, Patancheru, on Sunday.

The training programme, scheduled from November 2 to 4, aims to prepare field officials for the Census 2027 Pre-Test, which will be conducted from November 10 to 30, 2025. Addressing the trainees, Holikeri emphasised that quality and accuracy in census operations are essential for building data-driven policies that improve living standards. She noted that the Census 2026–27 would be one of the largest enumeration exercises in the world, and its success would depend on the meticulous and disciplined execution of the ongoing pre-test. “If Enumerators and Supervisors carry out their duties with commitment and precision, the final census will be accurate, credible, and truly representative,” she added.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan remarked that the Census being conducted within GHMC limits should reflect the true socio-economic realities of households, which will serve as a vital foundation for effective urban planning and future development projects. He also discussed the objectives, timelines, methodologies, and data collection standards to be followed during the Pre-Test. GHMC additional commissioner Hemant Keshav Patel, Serilingampally Zonal commissioner A Hemant Sahadeva Rao, Census Deputy Director Srikanth, Circle 22 Deputy commissioner and Census Charge Officer Suresh were present.

The Census of India – 2027 Pre-Test will be conducted in three selected areas across Telanganathe Urban Area of Ramachandrapuram Division–112 GHMC limits), and the Rural Areas of Thipparthi (Nalgonda District) and Pinapaka (Bhadradri–Kothagudem District).

The Pre-Test will run from November 10 to November 30 and will serve as a preparatory phase for the upcoming Census 2026-27, helping to refine data collection methodologies and enhance accuracy. For this exercise, the GHMC Commissioner has been designated as the Principal Census Officer for the Urban area, while the respective District Collectors will serve as Principal Census Officers for the Rural areas. The Pre-Test is a crucial step toward ensuring that the National Census of 2026–27 delivers comprehensive, authentic, and high-quality data to support effective governance and inclusive growth.