PM Modi Cautions Against Antibiotic Misuse In Mann Ki Baat; Doctors Support Warning On Rising Resistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday drew attention to the growing misuse of antibiotics during his Mann Ki Baat radio programme, warning that taking these medicines without proper medical advice is reducing their effectiveness and posing serious health risks. He said the casual use of antibiotics, especially without a doctor’s supervision, is turning life-saving drugs into a potential danger, particularly for conditions such as pneumonia and urinary tract infections.

Referring to findings from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Prime Minister noted that antibiotic misuse has become a major public health concern in India. He explained that unnecessary or incorrect consumption allows bacteria to develop resistance, making infections harder to treat instead of curing them. Modi urged people to avoid self-medication and consult qualified doctors before taking antibiotics, stressing that medicines should always be used responsibly.

Medical professionals across the country welcomed the Prime Minister’s message and echoed concerns about antimicrobial resistance. Experts said irrational and excessive use of antibiotics is causing many drugs to lose their effectiveness against serious infections. Doctors highlighted that antibiotics are often wrongly taken for viral illnesses such as colds and coughs, which accelerates resistance and leaves patients vulnerable when these medicines are genuinely needed.

Health specialists, including senior doctors and policy advisors, said the Prime Minister’s appeal was timely and necessary, calling on both patients and doctors to follow standard treatment guidelines. They emphasized that while antibiotics save millions of lives every year, careless use threatens to undo decades of medical progress, making some infections increasingly difficult or even impossible to treat.