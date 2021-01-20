Central team inspects watershed works

Kondurg: A Central team consisting of IFS Joint Secretary Umakant and IAS Additional Secretary HS Meena inspected the watershed construction works in Lalapet and Umenthyala villages of Shadnagar constituency on Tuesday. The team members inspected the works which were taken up during 2014-15 at a cost of Rs 7.1 lakh and later interacted with the farmers and discussed the uses of watersheds.

On the occasion, the villagers requested the officials to provide more new farm mechanisation equipment. They also said that they were facing severe difficulties to travel during the monsoon season.

Panchayati Raj Rural Development commissioner Raghunandan Rao, Additional Collector Pratik Jain, DRDAPD Prabhakar, JDM Hameed, Sarpanch Ram Reddy, MPDO Anjaneyulu, APO Narsing Rao, APMs, Narasimha, Srinivas and other villagers were present.