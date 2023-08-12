Live
- TS ICET 2023 counseling schedule deferred, to begin from September 6
- PM doesn't have moral right to speak on violence, corruption: Mamata Banerjee
- Binge-watch shows to evoke the fire of patriotism this Independence Day
- Hyderabad based upskilling platform OdinSchool clocks above 100% YoY growth
- Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: Dr Vivek Bindra Ignites the Youth to Reach New Heights!
- International Youth Day 2023: messages,wishes, quotes, to share with friends
- ‘OMG 2’ starts with decent mark at box-office
- Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana to introduce a new helmet for left-handed users
- World Elephant Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance
- Ayurvedic tips to keep your babies protected during weather change
Just In
Centre announces awards to 140 police officials, five each from AP, Telangana to receive medals
The Union Home Ministry has selected 140 police officers from across the country to receive excellence medals in investigations for the year 2023.
The Union Home Ministry has selected 140 police officers from across the country to receive excellence medals in investigations for the year 2023. The list of awardees was announced by the ministry on Saturday.
Among the recipients, there are 15 officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 12 from the National Investigation Agency (NI), 10 from Uttar Pradesh, nine each from Kerala and Rajasthan, eight from Tamil Nadu, seven from Madhya Pradesh, six from Gujarat, and officers from other states and Union Territories. Notably, 22 women police officers are among the awardees.
From the Telugu states, ten police officers have been awarded medals with five officers each from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The recipients from Andhra Pradesh include Inspector Guntreddy Ashok Kumar, Inspector Sheikh Mansooruddin, DSP Dhanunjeyudu Mallela, DSP Korlakunta Supraja, and DSP Ravichandra while from Telangana, the awardees are Additional SP Mekala Thirupatanna, DSP Rajula Satyanarayana Raju, ACP Mula Jitender Reddy, DSP Kammapalli Mallikharjuna Kirankumar, and ACP Bhupathi Srinivasa Rao respectively
The Excellence Medal in Investigations, offered by the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been awarded since 2018, with the announcement being made every year on August 12. The medals aim to encourage high professional standards in criminal investigation and to recognise and honor excellence in investigative work.