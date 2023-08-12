Centre announces awards to 140 police officials, five each from AP, Telangana to receive medals

The Union Home Ministry has selected 140 police officers from across the country to receive excellence medals in investigations for the year 2023. The list of awardees was announced by the ministry on Saturday.



Among the recipients, there are 15 officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 12 from the National Investigation Agency (NI), 10 from Uttar Pradesh, nine each from Kerala and Rajasthan, eight from Tamil Nadu, seven from Madhya Pradesh, six from Gujarat, and officers from other states and Union Territories. Notably, 22 women police officers are among the awardees.

From the Telugu states, ten police officers have been awarded medals with five officers each from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The recipients from Andhra Pradesh include Inspector Guntreddy Ashok Kumar, Inspector Sheikh Mansooruddin, DSP Dhanunjeyudu Mallela, DSP Korlakunta Supraja, and DSP Ravichandra while from Telangana, the awardees are Additional SP Mekala Thirupatanna, DSP Rajula Satyanarayana Raju, ACP Mula Jitender Reddy, DSP Kammapalli Mallikharjuna Kirankumar, and ACP Bhupathi Srinivasa Rao respectively

The Excellence Medal in Investigations, offered by the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been awarded since 2018, with the announcement being made every year on August 12. The medals aim to encourage high professional standards in criminal investigation and to recognise and honor excellence in investigative work.