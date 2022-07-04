Centre trying hard to develop Telangana

Hyderabad: Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not make any direct criticism of the state government or the chief minister, he threw enough hints as to what was holding back the state from the path of development as compared to other 'double engine-ruled states'.

Listing out various activities taken up by the Centre, Modi said the Centre was trying hard to set up a science city in Hyderabad and encourage technology and innovation along with giving priority to education in mother tongue. If people study technology and science in Telugu, it will create Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The prime minister said that the top priority of the government was to take up four-cornered development. "Those deprived for decades were partnered in the development.

This is the reason Dalits, poor, tribal and backward... everyone feels that BJP will fulfil their needs. Even women feel that their lives have become easier," he said.

Out of the seven mega textile parks in the country, one would be set up in Telangana, he said. The Centre was working on five irrigation projects worth Rs 35,000 crore in Telangana.

To decrease traffic jams in the city, the Centre was spending Rs 1,500 crore for four and six lane flyovers and corridors and was bringing 350-km regional ring road. The National Highway network was doubled from 2,500 km to 5,000 km. During the last eight years, Rs 31,000-crore worth railway projects were sanctioned and 180 km of new rail lines were laid in Telangana.

Referring to MSP, he said the Centre had increased MSP to Rs 2,000 per quintal. He said it was because of the Centre's efforts, the Ramagundam Fertiliser factory which was closed in 2015 had started production again. This would reduce dependency on imports, he added.

He noted that nearly 200 crore Covid vaccines doses were given to people for free across the country, including Telangana.

He said women had always expressed support for the party in elections. The government would continue to work for their welfare, Modi said.