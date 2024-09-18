Centre under PM Modi makes remarkable achievement in 100 days: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said the Centre is moving forward with the Vikasit Bharat goals under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said the Centre has successfully achieved its 100-day agenda and will work with the same spirit for the next five years.

He said that the 10 years of Modi's leadership witnessed remarkable achievements, and it will continue to work to make India a developed country.

The Union Minister said that Modi 3.0 has invested Rs 15 lakh crore in creating basic infrastructure in agriculture and other key sectors in the first 100 days after coming to power for the third time. The Centre has brought several reforms to make the lives of the poor, middle class and backward classes comfortable. Besides, focusing on technology and creating favourable conditions for ease of doing business.

The Centre has released Rs 20,000 crore for the 17th phase of PM Kisan Nidhi for 9.3 crore farmers. Also, Mission Mausam, the introduction of the Digital Agriculture Mission, creating a warehousing capacity of three lakh metric tonnes for wheat, increasing the MSP to benefit Rs 2 lakh crore to the farmers, he added.

Steps have been taken to strengthen the fisheries with five integrated aqua parks and Rs 12,100 crore provided to the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) to improve the efficiency of the irrigation sector.

Rs 28,600 crore will be spent to establish 12 industrial smart cities, one in Zaheerabad of Telangana to make the country a manufacturing hub.

Increase in the limit of the Mudra Yojana, road, rail, shipping and aviation connectivity, and for their economic strengthening Rs 3 lakh crore will be spent. Kishan Reddy said that Rs 76,000 crore would be spent to develop one of the 10 best ports in the country at Wadvan in Maharastra. Expanding the railway network and 900 km of eight national highway corridors were allocated Rs 50,600 crore. To further boost the space startups, Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund is established. The Centre is also encouraging electrical vehicles and electric ambulance production with Rs 10,000 crore investments, he added.

Besides, metro railway projects, education and medical sectors were given priority, and the Ayushman Bharat Scheme has been extended to senior citizens of 70 years and above, benefitting six crore persons. National Medical Registry to develop a centralised database of practising doctors and expectations of cancer medicines and, Rs 50,000 crore has been a special fund for medical research, he said.

The Centre has launched the Vigyan Dhara Scheme to give a fillip to the creativity of youth in science and technology. The 12 industrial smart cities would provide 10 lakh jobs as direct and 30 lakh indirect employment. Further, Rs 11.11 lakh crore would be spent in different sectors to boost employment opportunities. Besides, goals set focussed on women, social welfare, and housing have been achieved by launching several new schemes, Kishan Reddy pointed out.