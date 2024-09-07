Centre will extend assistance to TG as per norms: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar clarified that the Central Government will provide assistance as per the norms in the wake of the damage caused by the floods in Telangana.

Addressing the media at Begumpet Airport on Friday evening, he said following the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he along with Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the flood-affected areas in Khammam with State Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, and Revenue Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao conducted an aerial survey. Also, they interacted with the farmers at the field level.

Sanjay Kumar said that the Centre is ready to provide assistance as per the norms to support the people in the hour need and it is beyond politics, he added. However, "unfortunately, the previous KCR government diverted SDRF funds and the issue had also come up for discussions during the meeting."

Based on the actual estimates of the amount of funds to be given, "the Centre will definitely help as per the rules," he reiterated.

Calling KCR a ‘Dasama Graha’, he said the people of Telangana have put up a no-entry board for KCR. "No matter how many Yagnas he does, he will not come back to power. KCR worked as CM for ten years and made his son a minister, besides, his family members as people's representatives and ministers. At a time when people of the State are facing the wrath of nature, KCR is not interested in performing any Yagna for people but only for the sake of his selfish ends. The BRS chief is afraid that all the BRS MLAs will leave the party. He might be performing the puja seeking divine blessings to keep his flock together, he said.