Chada faults CM's support to Centre on farm laws

Hyderabad: CPI State secretary and former MLA Chada Venkat Reddy on Sunday criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that he was trying to support the 'draconian' farm laws of the Centre.

He told the media that the CM was not against the farm laws on which farmers were on a war-path. Reddy accused the State government of trying to dictate terms to farmers on crop selection. "Banning of some seeds is not correct, as farmers can decide on crops of their choice.

The government should take opinion of all party leaders in this regard, he said. He took serious exception to the government for giving chance to others on irrigation projects. The CPI leader slammed the government for adopting double standards on farm laws by the BJP-led NDA government. He suggested that the two Telugu States should avoid complaining against each other over illegal projects.