Chalo Delhi Ends…INDIA bloc allies throw weight behind T Cong’s BC quota fight

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress’s ‘Mahadharna’ received major backing from parties of the INDIA bloc, who vowed to support the campaign. While some recalled the Periyar movement, others drew parallels between Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, whose role in achieving 69% reservation in the southern state remains significant.

The demonstration held at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday saw INDIA bloc allies NCP, DMK, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Samajwadi Party showing solidarity in support of Telangana’s fight to secure 42% BC reservation. NCP leader SupriyaSule described Revanth Reddy as the most successful Chief Minister of Telangana. Reassuring support from INDIA alliance partners, she affirmed that the Telangana CM would receive all the support from the alliance. She recalled how Revanth Reddy, who remained optimistic about Congress coming to power in Telangana, had never aspired to become CM but donned the mantle with his positive approach. “Similar to Karunanidhi’s role in achieving reservation being etched in golden words, Revanth Reddy, who represents the new generation of leaders, is second only to him. His endeavour for bringing social justice will also be etched in gold words,” she said.

Challenging the cap on reservation, Karunanidhi’s daughter and DMK leader Kanimozhi wondered, “How can there be a cap on justice?” The Tamil leader said that the DMK would stand shoulder to shoulder in the fight for achieving BC reservation. “This is not just to fight for 42% OBC reservation but to get more than that,” she asserted.

Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav described Telangana’s demand as the demand of all the weaker sections from across the country. He said the SP would remain committed until it is accepted. “It is the weaker sections who brought the NDA to its crutches. We shall fight until this [caste survey] is implemented in all the states,” he said.

Meanwhile, the absence of key AICC leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, caused some discomfiture among partymen. While the Telangana MPs moved an adjournment motion, the lack of support from the party leadership in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has raised questions about the efforts of CM Revanth Reddy.