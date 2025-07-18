Chandi Kubera Pasupathi Yagam concludes with ‘poornahuti’ ceremony

Hyderabad: The sacred Chandi Kubera Pasupathi Yagam concluded on Wednesday in the state capital with the solemn Poornahuti ceremony, marking the ritual’s spiritual climax. Conducted with deep devotion and reverence, the event drew hundreds of participants from across Telangana.

Former ministers and notable dignitaries joined the final rituals, with Delhi-based spiritual and political leader Samudrala Venugopala Chary gracing the Rudra Pasupathi ceremony as chief guest. His presence added spiritual gravitas and national attention to the event.

Organized under the leadership of Vasudeva Sharma, President of the State Archaka Federation, the yagam was celebrated as a spiritually and culturally significant occasion. It was performed with heartfelt prayers seeking peace, prosperity, timely rains, robust harvests, and the overall welfare of the people of Telangana.

Prominent among those who joined the Yagnya included Tapala Venkatadri Charyulu, State Secretary; Anna Vajjula Sharma; and district representatives such as Chakravarti Charyulu from Jogulamba Gadwal. Others, including Lakshmikantacharyulu, Mahesh, and Ravi, played active roles in the rituals. Priests from numerous villages and mandals also participated, enriching the event with traditional knowledge and spiritual offerings. The organizing committee extended sincere thanks to all volunteers, priests, and supporters. Certificates of appreciation were awarded to individuals who contributed selflessly to the smooth execution of the multi-day event.

This culmination of the Chandi Kubera Pasupathi Yagam not only stood as a profound spiritual occasion but also as a unifying force for public well-being and social harmony across the state.