Charminar: Peace Congregation spreads message of communal harmony

Charminar: On the joyous occasion of New year, Telangana Citizen Council (TCC) organised a 'Peace Congregation' near historic Charminar on Wednesday.

Students of Super Grammar High School and Marg Darshak High School participated in congregation rally holding placards and raised slogans spreading the message of peace and communal harmony.

The 'Peace Congregation' caught the attention of tourists visiting the Charminar and also the residents of Old City.

Speaking on occasion, Osmania University Head department of Geography, Prof A Balkrishna, said that there was a necessity of spreading the message of peace and communal harmony. The youth should carry a message of universal brotherhood and National integration.

Minorities Empowerment Council President Syed Alam Mehdi addressed the students and the youth who participated in congregation and said that our country is known for unity in diversity and he gave a call to the students to take an oath of peace and harmony.

While Sudha Padmini Charitable Foundation chairperson Sudha Padmini spoke to the youth and urged them to take up nation building activities, Sada-e-Hussain editor Syed Jaffar Hussain also passed the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood.

Dr Kalyana Chakravarthy, Nagshetty Bidekhane, Mubashir Mohiuddin, Ibrahim Jeelani, Major Shiva Prasad, Dr M Rajnarayan Mudiraj, Dr KP Hemanth Kumar, Md Abrar Ahmed G Vishwabhar Arya and others participated.