Charminar Pedestrianisation project: Damaged pavements to get new tiles

Charminar: After the unauthorised work carried out by the water works department in Lad Bazar near Charminar which has damaged the cobblestone flooring laid three years ago, as a part of Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP), new paving stones are being laid.



Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) carried out the works of laying of a new pipeline recently, but it was stopped by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). According to the ASI, they received an application seeking permission for the major works, but it had not been given. "Water Board started the works without authorisation and on Saturday ASI stopped the works, as any kind of civic work in the vicinity of the heritage structure could damage the iconic Charminar monument," Informed ASI.

It has been learnt that the HMWSSB had taken up the work to replace an older pipeline which was creating a blockage and leading to floods in surrounding areas. According to pedestrian and streetscaping concept, the CPP was initiated in as the movement of vehicles around it was said to have been causing structural damage to the historic monument. The major works include pedestrianization of Charminar surroundings, conservation of historic structures in the precinct and upgradation of infrastructure. It was floated in 2000 and the work of laying tiles was completed in 2018. Pedestrianisation is approx. in the area of 19,265 sq. meters surrounding the monument.

The GHMC officer on condition of anonymity said, "The works were started without the concerned authorization and were stopped, as soon as the works were completed the new paving stones will be laid."

It is said that the Lad Bazaar side precinct experiences a range of activities which are commercial and major tourist spots which is a direct consequence of the uniqueness of such activities and pedestrians are facing difficulties due to rough cobble granites. After receiving several complaints from the market of such incidents, the project head decided to change the cobble granites into paving stones, but it was delayed due to some consequences.

"Now the stones are damaged due to work and may not be laid the same. Once the concerned department works will start with the authorisation and completed, the works of laying of new tiles will be commenced. The paving stones will be plain and smooth, which may not create a problem for the pedestrians," officer explained.

"The works started last week and officers stopped the works and left incomplete, now the leftover works are creating trouble for the market. The concerned department must take up the works and complete them as earliest," said Syed Akbar, an owner of readymade garments.

