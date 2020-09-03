Charminar Pedestrianisation Project : One year on, bollard works yet to resume

Hyderabad: It has been more than a year since the first phase of installation of hydraulic bollards under the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) at the historic Charminar is completed. The remaining three phases of installing bollards are still on paper.

The bollards are planned to prevent vehicles from getting close to the heritage structure. The CPP envisaged in 2018 beautification of Charminar surroundings, which is expected to cost around an amount of Rs 35 crore. The first phase of hydraulic bollards near Gulzar Houz was completed in July last year. However, they remain unused and instead barricades were erected. The remaining phases are to be taken up near Lad Bazar, Mecca Masjid and Sardar Mahal.

It is observed that the lockdown gave ample time for officials to take up several development activities in the city, but the works of installing bollards near the Charminar could not move a bit. Delay is being attributed to absence of project In-charge. After the last one's transfer, the post remains vacant.

The second phase near the Lad Bazar side is being delayed due to dithering by the electricity department in according permission. "Bollards project wing had given a representation to the electric department and is waiting for approval. As soon as project department receivs approval the works will be completed within a week," said sources. While it is so, the third phase near Mecca Masjid were delayed by HMWSSB. The works were at last completed and bollard work is expected to start soon.

In so far as the fourth phase near Sardar Mahal is concerned, residents are demanding change in plan and asked the officials to space the lane where they live. After bollards are set up, they would face several problems, especially in case of emergencies. Even the local MLA is supporting their contention. The authorities conceded their demand and have changed the plan. Works would start, officials.

When contacted to GHMC engineer department, officer said that the works will be commence by next week. "Both phases works including Mecca Masjid and Sardar Mahal side will be working simultaneously and will start in next week and the entire Hydraulic Bollards project will be completed by the month of October, said AE.