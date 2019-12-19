Chartered Accountants conduct training for junior lecturers

Nampally: The Board of Intermediate Education in collaboration with Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has conducted a 3-day training programme for 45 junior lecturers (vocational) in accounting and taxation aspects. The session concluded at Cooperative Training Centre in Gunfoundry on Wednesday.

The Chartered Accountants who have expertise and live practical knowledge in Accountancy, Goods and Service Tax, Income Tax and Computerised Accountancy and GST acted as the faculty. The programme was conducted under the guidance of Daya Nivas Sharma, Manoj Trivedi, Pankaj Trivedi, Radhika Verma, Vijay Singh and Alok Daga.

The Board with the collaboration of ICAI institute is planning to set up a centre of excellence in Commerce by picking the meritorious students from rural background and train them with skill and practical knowledge of accounts and make them suitable as per the requirement of industry.

Dr NLVN Raja Sekhar of SIVE and M Laxma Reddy, Deputy Director of Commissioner of Intermediate Education, coordinated the programme. A total of five batches were trained.