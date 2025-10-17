Live
- NECF raises concerns over proposed inland waterway project
- Lokayukta raids Pilikula Authority office over ‘corruption and mismanagement’
- YSRCP leaders asked to complete division-level committees by Nov 16
- Collector inspects crop fields and agricultural research center
- MLAs and MPs attend ‘Super GST Super Savings’ public meeting
- National Millet Meet Promotes Health and Nutrition
- Ekadhi Unveils Fifth Flagship Store in Secunderabad
- Singer Sunitha Upadrasta Inaugurates Athina Regal Weaves in Jubilee Hills
- Sviitch RAW Launches 5th Store, Expands Premium Men’s Fashion
- Goyaz Opens 18th Luxury Silver Store in Chandanagar
Chefs unite to celebrate culinary excellence
Highlights
The Chef Association of Telangana & Andhra (CATA) celebrated International Chef Day 2025 at The Studio by Agromech, Hyderabad, bringing together top chefs and hospitality leaders from across the Telugu states. The event showcased the region’s rich culinary heritage through competitions, live demos, and tributes to industry pioneers. Led by Chef Yadagiri, Chef Gowtham Karingi, and Chef ETV Raju, CATA reaffirmed its mission to empower chefs and promote compassion through cuisine. “This day is a tribute to our culture, passion, and community,” said Chef Yadagiri, marking a heartfelt celebration of unity and culinary innovation.
