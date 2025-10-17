Chefs unite to celebrate culinary excellence

The Chef Association of Telangana & Andhra (CATA) celebrated International Chef Day 2025 at The Studio by Agromech, Hyderabad, bringing together top chefs and hospitality leaders from across the Telugu states. The event showcased the region’s rich culinary heritage through competitions, live demos, and tributes to industry pioneers. Led by Chef Yadagiri, Chef Gowtham Karingi, and Chef ETV Raju, CATA reaffirmed its mission to empower chefs and promote compassion through cuisine. “This day is a tribute to our culture, passion, and community,” said Chef Yadagiri, marking a heartfelt celebration of unity and culinary innovation.