Chewing a paan can cost you heavily, here’s how

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, chewing a paan cost a man his life in Gandhinagar in the city on Saturday night.

Chinthala Anand Kumar, 42, a daily wager lived along with his family at 2BHK Bandamaisamma Nagar in Gandhinagar police station limits. On Saturday night, around 2.30 am, Anand who was habituated to eating paan, bought a betel quid from a local shop and was chewing it.

He was standing in the balcony of his house located on the third floor of the building. According to the police, Anand tried to spit it on the ground from the balcony but lost balance and fell from the third floor. He sustained head injury and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

On information the police reached the hospital and after enquiry booked a case. Investigation is going on.