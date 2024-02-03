Chilkur priest invited for TTD event

Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest CS Rangarajan has been invited under 'Adhyatmika Guru' category to help take forward the devotional movement being spearheaded by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The world renowned Hindu Religious Institute of TTD is organising a three-day ‘SanatanaDharmikaSadasu’ from February 3 inviting various Peethadhipathis (Pontiffs) across the country It is all set to lead a "spiritual movement", sustaining the values of Hindu Sanatana Dharma for the future generations.

The TTD has been organising a wide range of spiritual programmes under the auspices of its Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) preventing religious conversions in remote and backward areas. With a noble aim to take forward the values embedded in the great epics, heritage, culture and religious texts of Hindu Dharma to reach the public, specially the younger generation of today across the nation, TTD has mulled the event wherein so far 57 Peethadhipathis have given their consent to take part. The TTD has welcomed suggestions by pontiffs and seers and is to implement the suggestions in carrying out more dharmik programmes in a comprehensive manner.

Rangarajan will be presenting his opinion on February 4. While thanking TTD chairman Karunakar Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy, he hoped the seers would collectively help develop an action plan to strengthen our dharma at the grassroot level. The TTD in the past had organised unique charitable programmes like ‘Dalit Govindam’, ‘Kalyanamastu’, ‘KaisikaDwadasi’ which helped in preventing religious conversions in remote areas.

He expressed confidence that the programme would help enhance ethical and spiritual values among the citizens, specially youth. For the last several decades, Tirumala has been the spiritual capital in the country. Again the pilgrim centre has geared up to lead yet another spiritual movement across the country with valuable suggestions by pontiffs and seers in the ensuing event, for further strengthening dharma.