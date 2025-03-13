Chilkur priest meets former V-P Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest CS Rangarajan called on former vice president of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday.

After handing over the blessings of Chilkur Balaji Sesha Vastram, CS Rangarajan briefed Venkaiah Naidu about the status of Deity Rights Movement and sought his support for the same. Rangarajan briefed him that constitutional oath in the name of God does not require one to worship deities. Everyone is free to follow their own religion, but they are also bound to protect the interests of deities and ensure that deity worship is not eradicated in this ancient, sacred, and unpartitioned land of Shri Rama and the Land of Dharma.

Rangarajan stated that while an individual is free to follow any religion or none at all, one who seeks to eradicate deity worship cannot hold a constitutional post, as they would be disqualified from taking the required oath in the name of God. He added that a Tana Shah could take the oath, but not an Aurangzeb. The former Vice President assured all help in his capacity, said Rangarajan.