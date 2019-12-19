Christmas feast organised at Prime Garden in Lingojiguda

LB Nagar: As part of Christmas celebrations, a feast was organised at Prime Garden, Lingojiguda on Thursday. Lingojiguda division corporator Mudraboina Srinivas Rao, who participated in the programme as the chief guest, cut the Christmas cake as part of celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, the corporator called people to follow the path of peace and love shown by Jesus Christ.

Explaining various initiatives taken for welfare of Christians in divisions, he recalled MLA Sudheer Reddy's efforts to allocate two acres of land for modern Christian graveyard with modern facilities such as solar incinerators. He promised to finalize the location of land shortly.

Christian Leaders Arthur Naidu, John Victor, YJ Wilson, Prasad, Anand, Yesupadam, Devakrupa, John Ramesh, Kalyan, Prabhavathi, Moses and others participated in the programme.