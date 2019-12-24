CI enlightens students on maths genius

Kukatpally: Local Circle Inspector of Police Lakshminarayana on Monday threw light on the life and achievement of renowned mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan while addressing the students of local zilla parishad high school in connection with the National Maths Day ('Jatiya Ganita Dinotsavam').

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, he explained the importance of Mathematics in people's daily life. The CI handed over uniforms to junior student police cadets. Among those present on the occasion were Kukatpally SIs and the school students.