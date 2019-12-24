Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

CI enlightens students on maths genius

CI enlightens students on maths genius
Highlights

Local Circle Inspector of Police Lakshminarayana on Monday threw light on the life and achievement of renowned mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan while...

Kukatpally: Local Circle Inspector of Police Lakshminarayana on Monday threw light on the life and achievement of renowned mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan while addressing the students of local zilla parishad high school in connection with the National Maths Day ('Jatiya Ganita Dinotsavam').

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, he explained the importance of Mathematics in people's daily life. The CI handed over uniforms to junior student police cadets. Among those present on the occasion were Kukatpally SIs and the school students.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM GMT

Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress

CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party doesn
CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party...
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to family by 5 pm
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to...
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be next CM, says Tejashwi Yadav
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be...


Top