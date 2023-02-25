CIE urged to act against the laxity of officials over faulty proceedings

Hyderabad: District Intermediate Officials (DIOs) in Nalgonda and Jogulamba Gadwal districts are pondering over the Commissioner of Intermediate Education (CIE) proceedings on Friday relating to the transfer of a junior lecturer in chemistry.

Following several complaints received against the person named "N Shipla Reddy" working as a junior lecturer in chemistry, at Government Junior College for Girls, Nalgonda has been transferred. However, the name of the lecturer is "N Shilpa Reddy"; it was misspelled in the proceedings as "N Shipla Reddy."

Among other complaints against her includes "She never attends the college Assembly many times even after several intimations." Besides, "she avoids wishing the principal, which is tantamount to insubordination."

Adding to these, the lecturer on transfer directed her to immediately report to Government Junior College for Girls, Jogulamba Gadwal district. However, the proceedings did not specify where the lecturer must report, and there are four to five government junior colleges for girls in the district.

The officials, fearing not being named, urged the Commissioner of Intermediate Education, Navin Mittal, to act against the laxity of officials in the CIE who are issuing such proceedings.