CII- Indian Green Building Council inks MoU with IIA

Hyderabad: On the Occasion of World Environment Day celebrated on June 5, CII's Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) signed a MoU to give a fillip to the Green Building Movement and sustainable development in architectural design and planning.

V Suresh, chairman, IGBC, Architect C R Raju, IIA national president, exchanged the MoU in the virtual platform in the august presence of supporting organisations.

Expressing delight, he said the MoU would go a long way in setting new global benchmarks in environmentally-sensitive building design, resource conservation, energy and environmental management.

"In the process facilitate India consolidate its leadership position in the global green buildings map. The IGBC will work closely with IIA team in facilitating projects to build greener, smarter and provide healthier workspaces", he underlined.

Suresh stated that India was one of the top three countries in terms of registered green building footprint, with over 6,548 green building projects registered with IGBC, amounting to a footprint of 7.83 billion sq. ft.

Raju threw light on buildings and infrastructure development "which are the need of the hour".

He observed that the MoU will go a long way in development of built environment that is aligned with the green building concepts and practices. Architect Jitendra Mehta, chairman, IGBC Indore & Junior vice-president, IIA said IIA and IGBC will work together in research related to architectural design, handholding projects, awareness and outreach programmes.