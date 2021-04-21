Cinema theatres in Telangana shuts down voluntarily, releases deferred

With the surge in the coronavirus cases, the Telangana Cinema Theatre Owners Association (TCTOA) on Tuesday decided to close theatres from today.

Following the decision of association, upcoming releases like Love Story, Tuck Jagadish, Ishq and Virata Parvam were postponed.

Cinema theatres are witnessing less footfall due to the rise in the cases. "The last release was Vakeel Saab which hit the theatres on April 9 and no releases will be seen in the near future," said a member of the association. It is known that the government imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am till May 1.

Accordingly, the second shows and late night shows in Telangana have been cancelled as the government directed the theatres and multiplexes to close at 8 pm.