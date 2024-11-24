Cinematica Expo’s Third Edition Set to Be Bigger and Better: P.G. Vinda’s Vision for Film Industry Growth

After the overwhelming success of its previous editions, Cinematica Expo is preparing for its third edition, promising an even grander showcase of technological advancements and cinematic excellence. The brainchild of renowned cinematographer and director P.G. Vinda, the event aims to make Hyderabad a central hub for global filmmaking and digital creativity.

Vinda, who entered the film industry with the award-winning Grahanam in 2004, has since become one of India’s leading cinematographers. His career has been marked by a continuous passion for innovation, and this drive led to the creation of Cinematica Expo, an event designed to bring the latest technologies to filmmakers in India.















Reflecting on his career, Vinda shared, “Grahanam was one of the first films in India to be shot digitally, at a time when digital filmmaking wasn’t widely accepted. I had predicted that digital technology would become mainstream in five to ten years, and I’m proud that it has come true.” Vinda’s early embrace of digital filmmaking paved the way for his ongoing efforts to introduce cutting-edge technologies to the industry.

Through Cinematica Expo, Vinda aims to bridge the technological gap in the Indian film industry. “New technologies, like advanced cameras and cranes, are often introduced late to us. We decided to create Cinematica Expo to ensure filmmakers can access the latest equipment and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry,” he explained.

The first edition of Cinematica Expo received great support, and the second edition, organized on an even grander scale, saw an incredible turnout of 38,000 attendees, setting a record in Asia. With such success, Vinda plans to make the third edition even bigger. “Many international organizations have agreed to participate, and we are planning a grander scale to ensure Cinematica Expo continues to grow,” he shared.

In addition to showcasing technology, the expo serves as a platform for nurturing young talent. Seminars and workshops have been organized, featuring renowned film personalities such as Sudeep Chatterjee, Satyamshu Singh, and Indraganti Mohana Krishna, who share their knowledge with budding filmmakers.

The event has gained widespread support from Telugu film personalities, including Ram Gopal Varma and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, along with backing from the Telangana government. Vinda’s commitment to fostering young filmmakers and introducing them to global advancements in filmmaking is further evident in his plans for future programs.

“We are preparing to organize many more programs to support young talent and contribute to the growth of the film industry,” Vinda concluded. As Cinematica Expo continues to evolve, it is set to play a vital role in shaping the future of Indian cinema, while solidifying Hyderabad’s position as a global filmmaking hub.