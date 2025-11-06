City bizz school invited for global paper presentation

Hyderabad: Aradhana School of Business Management, affiliated with Osmania University, Hyderabad, announced that its Principal Dr. M. Prakash and Professor V Lalitha have been invited to present a research paper at the 5th International Conference on Innovative Research and Development, hosted by Shinawatra University, Bangkok, Thailand, from November 3 to 5.

Their paper, titled ‘Revolutionising Financial Services through UPI Digital Payments’ explores the transformative impact of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on the financial sector, emphasising its role in promoting digital inclusion, enhancing financial efficiency, and reshaping transaction behaviors across the country.

This international recognition marks a significant milestone for the university and the institution, underscoring their commitment to global academic collaboration and research excellence.

The management, faculty and students of Aradhana School of Business Management extended their heartfelt congratulations to Dr M Prakash and Prof V Lalitha for earning this prestigious opportunity.