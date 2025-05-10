City over the moon as curtains for Miss World pageant to go up today

Hyderabad: As the 72nd Miss World is set to kick start from Saturday, the highlight will be the rich culture, arts and traditions of Telangana in the event blending culture and beauty in a spectacular celebration.

The officials are curating stunning programmes that will highlight the rich culture, arts, and traditions of Telangana. This festival will feature a diverse array of folk, tribal, and classical art forms unique to Telangana, aiming to showcase the State’s cultural richness on a global stage. The guests will be welcomed with vibrant performances of Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Perini, and Kathak, accompanied by traditional drums and Mangala instruments.

On Saturday, the event will commence with the Telangana State anthem, following the national anthem. This anthem, penned by the renowned poet Dr Andesri and composed by Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani, will be performed by a 50-member choir comprised of students from the celebrated singer and trainer Komanduri Ramachari. Following this, the audience will be treated to a magnificent Perini dance performance, a classical dance form that has been cherished since the Kakatiya era. A remarkable ensemble of 250 female artistes will grace the stage, performing in accordance with the Perini Lasya tradition, under the direction of Perini Sandeep, with music composed by the renowned Phani Narayana.

This ten-minute dance will beautifully encapsulate themes of beauty, culture, and women’s empowerment, with the performers creatively forming shapes of a star, a butterfly, and the Miss World logo throughout their routines.

The programme will commence with captivating performances of Telangana’s folk and tribal art forms. The Sri Ramakrishna group of Kommu Koya artists, a cornerstone of the Godavari basin in Bhadrachalam, will take the stage first. Later, the unique Gond art from Adilabad will be showcased by Katle Sridhar’s group, alongside other international beauties. The rhythmic beats of Telangana’s folk tradition will be brought to life by the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar group, while the Banjara women, representing the tribal heritage of Telangana, will perform under the guidance of Swapna. Next, the Oggudolu art form, emblematic of Telangana’s rural life, will be presented by the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar group and Chaudharapalli Ravi Kumar’s group. The event will culminate in a spectacular fusion of all these artistic expressions. The state government has meticulously crafted these inaugural festivities to honour both beauty and culture.