City startup develops smart device to light up lives of visually impaired

Hyderabad: It has often been noticed that many visually impaired persons face difficulties while commuting in society. Determined to change this, Hyderabad-based startup Alien Innovations has developed a compact assistive device for the visually impaired, named Navinaut, which aims to eliminate the need for traditional walking sticks.

Navinaut is a compact, torch-like assistive device designed by Alien Innovations to enhance mobility for visually impaired individuals. It detects obstacles, including drop-offs and stairs, within a 1-meter range and alerts users through haptic vibrations, ensuring safe navigation.

Completely offline and pocket-portable, Navinaut offers multi-directional detection and a long battery life of over 100 days on a single charge, promoting independence by eliminating the need for traditional walking sticks.

Speaking to The Hans India, T. Ravi Kiran, Founding Director, said, “As we are aware, visually impaired persons face a lot of difficulties, and in my recent interaction with them, they told me that they are not comfortable carrying a stick and also don’t want to rely on someone. So, a thought crossed my mind—why can’t we come up with a device that will guide them to navigate their destination? So, along with my co-partner, Dr. Ashhar Ahmed Shaikh, we developed this compact and handy device that can easily be carried in their pocket, and this device has the highest accuracy.”

Describing the device, Dr Ashhar Ahmed Shaikh, co-founder said, “It is a small cylinder-shaped device with a button on the backside, and with just one press, it starts working. It is equipped with a highly accurate sensor, so if any object is detected within one meter at any angle, it automatically sends a vibration signal, allowing the user to detect obstacles. With only half an hour of charging, it can operate for three to four months easily. This device has been tested in several states, including Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, and has been tested on 1,500 visually impaired people before the final product was released.”

“We have also showcased our device at the Telangana Innovation Cell, where we won at the LV Prasad Startup Challenge, earning a cash prize and access to their rehabilitation centre. Additionally, on the occasion of White Cane Day, the product was launched at Raj Bhavan,” he added.