  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Civic body removes 10,091.92 metric tonnes waste across Hyderabad

Civic body removes 10,091.92 metric tonnes waste across Hyderabad
x

Civic body removes 10,091.92 metric tonnes waste across Hyderabad

Highlights

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has removed 10,091.92 metric tonnes of waste after the Ganesh idol immersion in the city

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has removed 10,091.92 metric tonnes of waste after the Ganesh idol immersion in the city. GHMC states that while the immersion process was going on the idols were removed immediately from the water bodies like artificial ponds.

A total of 83,186 Ganesh idols was taken out of the water bodies, out of these 60,097 idols were taken out from the artificial ponds in GHMC limits and 23,094 were taken out from the lakes at different parts of the city.

After cleaning the artificial ponds, the entomology wing released Gambusia fishes and conducted fogging activities at the ponds.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X