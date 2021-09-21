Civic body removes 10,091.92 metric tonnes waste across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has removed 10,091.92 metric tonnes of waste after the Ganesh idol immersion in the city. GHMC states that while the immersion process was going on the idols were removed immediately from the water bodies like artificial ponds.

A total of 83,186 Ganesh idols was taken out of the water bodies, out of these 60,097 idols were taken out from the artificial ponds in GHMC limits and 23,094 were taken out from the lakes at different parts of the city.

After cleaning the artificial ponds, the entomology wing released Gambusia fishes and conducted fogging activities at the ponds.