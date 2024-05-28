Live
- Missing for 22 yrs, man rejoins family with help of Haryana cops
- Will scrap Agnipath, deposit Rs 8,500 in women’s A/Cs
- Wanaparthy: RMPs continue to exploit patients
- Agnipath: ‘Modi govt playing with national security’
- Mahabubnagar: Legal metrology dept raids petrol bunks
- MLA’s barges into booth, sparks row
- Bypoll held peacefully, counting on June 5
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: What to Expect from Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and More
- Delhi reels under searing heat, record 48 deg C
- Kejriwal seeks bail extension for medical tests
Just In
Civil Supplies dept an ATM for Cong, BRS: BJP leader
Highlights
Hyderabad: BJP state spokesperson Rani Rudrama termed the Rs 58,000-crore debt and Rs 11,000-crore loss-making State Civil Supplies Department as a...
Hyderabad: BJP state spokesperson Rani Rudrama termed the Rs 58,000-crore debt and Rs 11,000-crore loss-making State Civil Supplies Department as a bigger scam than the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, and demanded a probe into it.
She termed that the department of Civil Supplies has become an ATM for BRS and Congress parties. Citing BRS leader KT Rama Rao, who had accused of a Rs 1,000-crore corruption in the Civil Supplies department, she said, "The BRS leader has forgotten about the corruption that took place when they were in power. Both Congress and BRS are levelling accusations against one another, passing time and protecting each other."
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS