Civil Supplies dept an ATM for Cong, BRS: BJP leader

Hyderabad: BJP state spokesperson Rani Rudrama termed the Rs 58,000-crore debt and Rs 11,000-crore loss-making State Civil Supplies Department as a bigger scam than the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, and demanded a probe into it.

She termed that the department of Civil Supplies has become an ATM for BRS and Congress parties. Citing BRS leader KT Rama Rao, who had accused of a Rs 1,000-crore corruption in the Civil Supplies department, she said, "The BRS leader has forgotten about the corruption that took place when they were in power. Both Congress and BRS are levelling accusations against one another, passing time and protecting each other."