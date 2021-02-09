CM aide behind land mafia: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Nampally: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president & Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that people in Huzurnagar were suspecting that a principal aide of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and TRS MP Santosh Kumar were helping the land mafia.

"People are wondering with such a huge uproar against grabbing government and tribal lands, why is that the district and State administration maintaining complete silence on the issue. TRS councilors and other party men themselves are alleging that government and tribal lands worth hundreds of crores were forcibly being grabbed by unscrupulous elements in Huzurnagar," he said.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Uttam Kumar said that Gurramboduthanda of Pedaveedu in Mattampally mandal was located on the banks of Krishna river. "Mattampally was a highly backward area. There were no roads and many people did not even have land documents. As the MLA, who represented the Huzurnagar constituency for four terms, I laid roads and brought immense development in the area and there were no encroachments. However, he said some brokers, connected with a close aide of CM KCR, purchased documents from the tribals. When I was the MLA, no one purchased the land documents," he said.

Uttam Kumar said that after TRS won the Huzurnagar Assembly by-elections in 2019, local TRS leaders, in connivance with police and other officials, encroached upon thousands of acres of land worth several hundred crores.

The TPCC chief strongly condemned Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay for his remarks against him. He said Bandi Sanjay lacks basic decency as he became the State president of a party after coming from a corporator level. He said he had served the country as an Airforce Pilot and fought against the enemies on the borders. Therefore, Bandi Sanjay should be cautious in making remarks against him. Further, he said if Bandi Sanjay was genuine in criticising CM KCR, then he should make his party's government at the Centre to order a probe against the Chief Minister's corruption. He alleged that both BJP and TRS were two sides of the same coin and they were having a secret pact with the sole intention of damaging the Congress party in Telangana State.