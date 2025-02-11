CM foisting false cases against Lagacharla farmers: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday dared the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to resign and face elections and challenged to take retirement from politics if he could retain his seat from Kodangal Assembly constituency.

The BRS took up Rythu Maha Dharna at Kosgi mandal in Kodangal constituency, the home turf of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Rama Rao alleged that Revanth Reddy was turning Kodangal into a battlefield for Anumula Brothers, Adani, and his son-in-law. KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy was fabricating false cases against farmers in Lagacharla to seize land worth thousands of crores and hand it over to his associates.

KTR claimed that Revanth Reddy had set his sights on the lands of Lagacharla as a dowry gift for his son-in-law. He dared Revanth to resign from his MLA seat and contest against BRS leader Patnam Narender Reddy, allowing the people of Kodangal to decide.

KTR even declared that if Narendra Reddy wins with a majority of fewer than 50,000 votes, he would retire from politics. Drawing a parallel with the Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra war, KTR remarked that the people of Kodangal, including women, have risen against Revanth Reddy's alleged land-grabbing policies. “For the past year, Revanth Reddy has done nothing for farmers, women, or the youth, but has worked extensively to loot crores for his close aides. Lambada women, who traditionally do not step outside their homes, were forced to go to Delhi seeking justice due to Revanth Reddy’s misdeeds,” said KTR.

The BRS leader alleged that farmers were being offered Rs 10 lakh per acre for land worth Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh, and those who resist were being falsely implicated in cases.