CM KCR defers allotment of nominated posts

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has temporarily deferred allotment of nominated posts to the pink party leaders, thanks to the beginning of inauspicious days. The leaders would have to wait till February 2 for the good days to commence.

The CM had recently made 10 nominated appointments. With the auspicious days ending Wednesday, those expecting nominated posts would have to wait till February 2, as the CM does not take up any good work during the inauspicious days.

During the second week of December, KCR had announced nominated posts to the party leaders. He gave posts to young leaders like Manne Krishank, Dudimetla Balaraj Yadav, Gajjala Nagesh, P Jaganmohan Rao indicating that posts would be given to prospects in the next elections.

A senior TRS leader said, "Until now, the posts were given to senior leaders and those coming from other parties. But now, the focus has been shifted to new leadership. It is important to develop a second line of leadership in the party because whatever happened in Huzurabad should not be repeated. If there had been a strong contender in Huzurabad, the results would have been different." Sources said that with only two years left for Assembly elections, the TRS chief decided to give posts to leaders to avoid dissent in the party. The leaders believe that there would be more nominated posts on offer once the auspicious days are back.