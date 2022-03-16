CM KCR: Govt to bear full expenses of Ukraine-returned medicos

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday announced that the government would bear the entire expenditure of 743 TS Ukraine-returned medical students to continue their studies back home.

Speaking on the Appropriation Bill in the Assembly, he said these students had to go to such a far away small country to pursue medical study as they lack opportunities here, as also, due to financial burden in paying higher fee here.

Describing it as disturbing to see the students pass through troubled war-ravaged Ukraine, he took strong objection to a ruling party leader at the Centre against them for going to that country for study. He asked the Chief Secretary and Health Minister to write to the Centre to approve the Telangana students, who have returned from Ukraine, to continue their medical study in the State.

Responding to members' requests, he announced that the field assistants of the Society for the Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and Mission For Elimination Of Poverty In Municipal Areas (MEPMA) would be given same salaries as government staff. Similarly, he enhanced the monthly honorarium of the mid-day meal workers from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000.

The CM announced to take back all the field assistants of the employment guarantee scheme who were earlier sacked for going on strike. He directed construction of a hospital on the Osmania Hospital premises. KCR assured that all competitive examinations would be conducted in Urdu medium and to look into financial assistance to Muslim minorities by the minority finance corporations. He assured to ensure water reaches the tail-end areas under the Nagarjunasagar left canal on completion of the Sitharama irrigation project.