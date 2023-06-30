CM KCR in Asifabad today- to distribute Pattas of Podu lands

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be distributing patta of the Podu lands to the tribals during his visit to Komuram Bheem Asifabad District on Friday.

According to the CMO, CM will reach Komuram Bheem Asifabad District headquarters at 1 PM.

CM will unveil the statue of Gond martyr and Telangana fighter Komuram Bheem and pay floral tributes.

Later, Chief Minister will inaugurate District BRS Party office building and unveil statue of Kotnak Bheem Rao and pay floral tributes.

Then CM KCR will inaugurate the District Police Office building Complex.

Later, Chief Minister will inaugurate Integrated District Offices complex and address Employees.

The chief minister will formally distribute Podu Pattas to the Beneficiaries.

The chief minister will address a public meeting in the evening and return to Hyderabad at night.