CM KCR likely to take part in mass recital of anthem today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to participate in the mass recital of the national anthem at the statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru near Abids GPO Circle on Tuesday.

The recital is organised as part of the two-week 'Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu'. The programme will be held at 11.30 am across the State where the anthem will be sung by people.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visited Abids and Necklace Road on Monday to inspect the arrangements being made for the event. He urged people to participate in the event en masse from whichever place they are located at 11.30 am.

Functioning of all offices, educational institutions, public and private establishments, shopping malls, cinema theatres and even traffic will be stalled during the mass recital of national anthem. Arrangements have been made for the recital at all major junctions across the State.