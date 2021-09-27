CM KCR pays tributes to Konda Laxman Bapuji

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao paid rich tributes to Konda Laxman Bapuji, the leader who inspired the oppressed and weaker sections and a democrat and humanist to the core, on the occasion of his 106th birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister recalled and recollected the selfless services rendered by Konda Laxman Bapuji, which proved to be inspirational for generations to come.

The CM said Konda Laxman Bapuji was an advocate who rendered his valuable legal services to several people, including Chakali Ailamma and waged a legal battle in support of them during the Telangana Armed Struggle.

The Chief Minister said that Bapuji participated in the freedom struggle taking inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi and maintained the same values throughout his life and provided inspiration to the Telangana separate statehood movements in all its phases.

In the process, Bapuji thus became a leader, which the country is proud of. He said Bapuji also worked tirelessly for the rights of the oppressed classes and strengthening the cooperative sectors till the end of his life.

It was to the credit of Bapuji that he had united Padmashali communities all over the country as a leader of the Bahujan communities. The CM said the government was officially organising the birth and death anniversaries of Bapuji.

He said that after the formation of Telangana State, under the self-rule, the government paid respects to him by naming Horticulture University after him. Konda Laxman Bapuji awards were given every year to the meritorious from the Handloom sector and for the welfare and development of Handloom workers, the government has been implementing several innovative schemes.

Realising the dreams of Bapuji, the State has registered development and progress in all sectors, he said.