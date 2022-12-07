CM KCR suffers from sense of insecurity, fear: BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP spokesperson N V Subhash has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao keeps himself aloof from the Centre and the CMs of other States due to his own insecurity and fear. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said KCR camped in Delhi recently for a week immediately after he had an inkling of Delhi liquor scam might cause an embarrassment to him.

But, he missed an opportunity by not participating in an important national meeting as an elected CM when CMs of all States. including non-BJP States, irrespective of their ideological difference, attended a joint meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after India assumed the presidency of G20, Subhash said Accusing KCR of not following protocol as an elected CM, he pointed out that "it was his utter disregard and arrogance towards practices of democratic governance.

It was pride for every citizen as India becomes the president of G20, and it was a proud moment for the country. KCR should have attended the meeting as an elected executive head of the State. Subhash called the CM a habitual violator of protocol when Modi visited the State, as he seems to consider himself above all constitutional obligations.

People of Telangana have been watching his behaviour. He said "the CM has avoided meeting Modi face-to-face on one pretext or another. He skipped four times receiving the PM whenever he visited the State. Besides, he did not attend meetings organised by the Centre with CMs, such NITI Aayog, and others for the past year",