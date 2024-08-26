CM lays foundation stone for 430-ft Hare Krishna Heritage Tower

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a 430-foot Hare Krishna Heritage Tower at Kokapet in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy said he deems the opportunity to lay the foundation stone for the Heritage Tower as a privilege and a lifetime opportunity for him given by Lord Krishna. “It is rare opportunity, which comes only once in a lifetime. I am fortunate to attend such an important event as a chief guest,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the heritage tower will provide spiritual teachings in the concrete jungle called Kokapet. Revanth exuded confidence that this tower would become the pride of Telangana. He said he feels happy to know that the construction of this tower would be completed in 36 to 40 months and it would provide him another opportunity to feel blessed to inaugurate it. It is a great occasion in history,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government has prioritised education and health care. He urged the Hare Krishna Foundation to provide food in Osmania, Gandhi, NIMS and Cancer Hospitals for patients and their attendants. The government will provide all necessary facilities for this great cause, he added.