‘CM, mantris treaded BRS’ Gurukul Baata’

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Sunday claimed that it was only after their ‘Gurukul Baata’ that the Chief Minister and Ministers took up the ‘Hostels Baata.’

Addressing a press conference at the party office Telangana Bhavan, RS Praveen Kumar, E Srinivas, B Suman, G Srinivas Yadav, and others claimed that the government woke up after the BRS took up ‘Gurukul Baata’ in the wake of deaths of students due to food poisoning. The BRS leaders said that the party’s working president, KT Rama Rao, instructed them to visit the Gurukuls and send a report. The party leaders submitted a report to the BRS chief, K Chandrashekar Rao. RS Praveen Kumar said that Chief Minister should come to the Martyrs' Memorial with him for a public discussion on the status of Gurukuls and welfare hostels under KCR's rule and the status under Revanth Reddy's rule today. He said that the talent shown by the students in front of Revanth in Chilukuru on Saturday was the result of the steps taken under KCR's rule. He said that 53 students had to die because of the food poisoning cases in the Gurukuls and welfare hostels.

Suman alleged that during the visit of the CM and Ministers to the hostels, while the students were trying to explain their issues, they were asked to not open their mouths. “The government is trying to destroy the Gurukul system in the name of removing traces of KCR,” he said. The BRS leaders said that they would raise this issue in the Assembly sessions.