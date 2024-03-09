CM praises Asad, says he raises voice for 140 cr Indians

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday praised AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, saying even he was not able to defeat him in elections. ‘Asad raises several issues and speaks up in Parliament for all Indians’.

He said Asad is one of few Parliamentarians who raise voice for not only the minority communities, but all 140 crore Indians. “Asad Bhai, his brother Akbaruddin and his MLAs have been winning Hyderabad Assembly constituencies continuously despite efforts to defeat them.”

The Chief Minister said “We involve in politics only during elections and works for development. In the Assembly, we debate on several issues and shout at each other but that it is limited to the House. We don’t have any personal rivalry.”

The CM said, “Even I tried to defeat them during the elections, but it was not possible.” Emphasising that while political parties may fight elections based on ideology, it is important that they focus on development once polls are over. He said, “there is a difference in politics and development, and I believe in development.”

He sought MIM support to develop the city and expand its Metro Rail network. Asad said“Our effort will be to maintain the peace in the state that is persistent during the last 10 years. We have to keep this in mind that peace has to be strengthened and the more the peace is strengthened the more we, you and Revant Reddy can take the state to. Majlis has been struggling from the beginning that these forces do not get power at any place. I would like to tell the Chief Minister that this hatred has to go and love prevail and people can live peacefully in Telangana. “CM inaugurated TMREIS building in Karwan Assembly segment and I thank him for that also. I hope that CM would look into these matters. Majlis would support wherever there is need of our party.”